$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.25 million to $135.60 million. LendingClub posted sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $551.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 10,810 shares valued at $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

