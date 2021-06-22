$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.74 million and the highest is $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

