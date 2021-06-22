13,485 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.