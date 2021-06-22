137,471 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.