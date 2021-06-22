$156.11 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $156.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.11 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Employers reported sales of $211.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $636.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

