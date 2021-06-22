$17.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

