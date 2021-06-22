17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 3,116 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,810,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,628 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,149,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

