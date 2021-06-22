1,700 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $112,864,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $861.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.