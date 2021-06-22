1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $186,681.60 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 989,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,979. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.