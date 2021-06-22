$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of DK opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.