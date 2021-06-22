$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IQVIA by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $248.74.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.