$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IQVIA by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $248.74.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

