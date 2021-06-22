$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.31. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $251.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

