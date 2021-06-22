$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

