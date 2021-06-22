$2.55 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $2.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

