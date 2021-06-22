$20.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $20.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

PSX stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

