200,000 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,700,000. Polaris accounts for 2.4% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,838. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

