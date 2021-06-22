200,797 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.96 on Tuesday. 1,560,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,552. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97.

