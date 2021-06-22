216,254 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $735,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

