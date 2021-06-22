21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 52,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,562. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

