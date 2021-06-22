22,392 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,006,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,050,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 4,418,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.