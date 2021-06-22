224,779 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

