$23.09 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post sales of $23.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

TUFN opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.