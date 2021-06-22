27,350 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after buying an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after buying an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

