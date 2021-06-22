$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 235,876 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.