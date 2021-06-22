$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

EIX opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

