-$3.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.63) and the lowest is ($3.82). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. 951,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,559. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $106.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

