$3.94 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.05. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.62. 672,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,146. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.95. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

