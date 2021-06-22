$300.48 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report sales of $300.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $293.95 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.