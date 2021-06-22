32,820 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83.

