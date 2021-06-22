33,360 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Matthews International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Matthews International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

