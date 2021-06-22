370,347 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

PEO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,445. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

