$395.15 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $395.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.80 million and the lowest is $384.50 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $523.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

