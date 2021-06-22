$43.25 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report sales of $43.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

