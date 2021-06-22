$44.30 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $44.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. Transcat reported sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $187.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $187.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.63 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $198.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $415.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.