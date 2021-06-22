$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post $494.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the highest is $499.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

