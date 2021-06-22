51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,239 shares.The stock last traded at $77.98 and had previously closed at $76.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 51job by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

