$56.86 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $56.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.41 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $230.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $3,491,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

