59,423 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 10,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.