$6.55 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share of $6.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 342.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

