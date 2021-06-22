$62.46 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $62.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

