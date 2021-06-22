$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $67.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,330,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

