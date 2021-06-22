$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $749.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $754.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.48 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

