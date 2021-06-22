$770.27 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $770.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the highest is $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

