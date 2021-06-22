$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

