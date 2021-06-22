$857.37 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $857.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

