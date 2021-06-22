88,230 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:KOF opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.