88mph Trading Down 27.6% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $109,185.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $28.00 or 0.00085779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,559 coins and its circulating supply is 364,446 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

