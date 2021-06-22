8PAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,182.37 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $311,182.37 and approximately $9,549.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

