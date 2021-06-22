8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $330,778.83 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $330,778.83 and $28,928.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

