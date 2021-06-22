$98.55 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $98.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.94 million to $99.19 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $397.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.